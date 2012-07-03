ZURICH, July 3 U.S. investment management firm
BlackRock is buying Swiss Re's European
private equity and infrastructure fund of funds franchise, it
said on Tuesday.
BlackRock said the terms of the all-cash deal, which also
includes a strategic alternative investments deal with the
world's second-biggest reinsurer, were not being disclosed and
it expected the deal to be completed by the end of the third
quarter.
BlackRock will integrate Swiss Re Private Equity Partners
(SRPEP) AG, which had $7.5 billion in total commitments at May
31, with its own private equity fund of funds group - Blackrock
Private Equity Partners (BRPEP).
It said the deal should be neutral to modestly accretive to
its 2012 earnings.
Swiss Re said in a separate statement that it would continue
to hold the underlying investments in SRPEP and plans further
investments in this asset class mainly through this platform.
BRPEP head Russell Steenberg will lead the combined unit,
while SRPEP Chief Executive Christian Hinze will join BlackRock
as deputy head of the combined business.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Mike Nesbit)