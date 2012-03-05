LONDON, March 5 Swiss Re, the world's No. 2 reinsurer, is seeking to raise $200 million via a sale of catastrophe bonds to protect itself against potential windstorm and earthquake-related claims from two of its U.S. customers, market sources said on Monday.

The bonds, to be issued in three tranches through reinsurance vehicle Combine Re, will cover Swiss Re against possible claims from U.S Country Mutual and the North Carolina Farm Bureau.

Swiss Re is expected to begin marketing the bond at an investor roadshow on Wednesday, the sources said. The final size of the issue could vary from the initial target of $200 million, and will depend on investor demand.

The bonds do not cover risks in Florida or California, respectively prone to windstorms and earthquakes.

Tornadoes that swept through the southeastern U.S. last week, killing 37, are not expected to trigger any catastrophe bond payouts, the sources added.

A major tornado outbreak in April last year triggered a partial payout from holders of the Mariah Re cat bond issued by American Family Mutual Insurance.

Catastrophe bonds were developed in the 1990s to help insurers and reinsurers manage their exposure to natural disasters by transferring some of the risk to capital market investors.

Buyers of cat bonds benefit from returns that are largely insulated from wider economic or financial market developments, but risk losing some or all of their money if a catastrophe occurs.

(Reporting by Myles Neligan; editing by Ron Askew)