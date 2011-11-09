LONDON Nov 9 Swiss Re, the world's No. 2 reinsurer, said it had sold $130 million of catastrophe bonds to cover itself against potential U.S. and European windstorm losses, the fifth such transaction under its long-running Successor X programme.

The bond issue, upsized from a projected $50 million at the marketing stage two weeks ago, points to a recovery in investor demand for the notes after a spate of costly natural disasters earlier this year.

"After a brief dip in returns in the wake of the Japan earthquake, the Insurance Linked Securities marketplace has rebounded," Martin Bisping, Swiss Re's head of non-life risk transformation, said in a statement.

Swiss Re has now raised a total of $2.39 billion by selling cat bonds through its Cayman Islands-based Successor X vehicle.

Catastrophe bonds were developed in the 1990s to help insurers and reinsurers manage their exposure to natural disasters by transferring some of the risk to capital market investors.

Buyers of catastrophe bonds receive investor payments that are largely insulated from wider macroeconomic or financial market developments, but risk losing all or some of their money if a natural disaster occurs.

Issuance of cat bonds fell off this year after changes to the widely-used RMS hurricane risk model increased the estimated probability of damage to inland areas of the U.S., with total volumes expected to be down compared with 2010.

However, market participants expect an upturn towards the end of the year and into 2012.

