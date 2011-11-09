LONDON Nov 9 Swiss Re, the world's No. 2
reinsurer, said it had sold $130 million of catastrophe bonds to
cover itself against potential U.S. and European windstorm
losses, the fifth such transaction under its long-running
Successor X programme.
The bond issue, upsized from a projected $50 million at the
marketing stage two weeks ago, points to a recovery in investor
demand for the notes after a spate of costly natural disasters
earlier this year.
"After a brief dip in returns in the wake of the Japan
earthquake, the Insurance Linked Securities marketplace has
rebounded," Martin Bisping, Swiss Re's head of non-life risk
transformation, said in a statement.
Swiss Re has now raised a total of $2.39 billion by selling
cat bonds through its Cayman Islands-based Successor X vehicle.
Catastrophe bonds were developed in the 1990s to help
insurers and reinsurers manage their exposure to natural
disasters by transferring some of the risk to capital market
investors.
Buyers of catastrophe bonds receive investor payments that
are largely insulated from wider macroeconomic or financial
market developments, but risk losing all or some of their money
if a natural disaster occurs.
Issuance of cat bonds fell off this year after changes to
the widely-used RMS hurricane risk model increased the estimated
probability of damage to inland areas of the U.S., with total
volumes expected to be down compared with 2010.
However, market participants expect an upturn towards the
end of the year and into 2012.
(Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by John Stonestreet)