(Corrects throughout to make clear the coverage is for excess volume of deaths and not for people living too long)

LONDON, July 31 Swiss Re, the world's second-biggest reinsurer, has raised $275 million to help it pay claims in the event of an unexpectedly large number of people in Canada, Australia and the United States dying, it said on Tuesday.

Swiss Re raised the cash by selling insurance-linked securities to capital markets investors through its Cayman Islands-based Vita Capital V vehicle.

The issue brings the total amount of mortality protection raised by Swiss Re through the insurance-linked securities market to $2.25 billion in the last three years, the reinsurer said.

"The continuing success of each Vita placement demonstrates its effectiveness in managing Swiss Re's capital and peak risk exposure, which further increases our ability to meet client needs," said Swiss Re Chief Underwriting Officer Matthias Weber.

The securities sold through Swiss Re's Vita offer investors an income in return for agreeing to pay some of the reinsurer's costs if more people than expected in the covered regions die over a set period of time.

They have the same structure as catastrophe bonds, used by insurers as a form of protection against hurricane and earthquake claims. (Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Catherine Evans)