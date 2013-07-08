(In second paragraph, corrects upper figure to $4.5 billion from $4 billion)

ZURICH, July 8 Reinsurance specialist Swiss Re said on Monday it estimates it made losses of approximately $300 million from widespread flooding in central and eastern Europe.

The Zurich-based reinsurer forecast total losses for the insurance industry of between $3.5 and $4.5 billion after severe floods swept through parts of Germany, the Czech Republic, Austria, Hungary and Slovakia in June.

