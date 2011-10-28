* S&P ups Swiss Re to AA- with stable outlook vs A+
* Says reinsurer derisked portfolio, has strong capital
ZURICH Oct 28 Swiss Re has regained
a prized credit rating lost during the financial crisis, a key
step towards the reinsurer's goal of expanding its business.
Standard & Poor's on Friday raised its rating on Swiss Re to
AA- with a stable outlook from A+, citing the company's strong
capital base.
"The impact should be positive, allowing Swiss Re to deploy
more of its capital into reinsurance underwriting and also apply
a somewhat more flexible investment strategy," analysts at
Vontobel said.
Swiss Re turned to U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett for help
in the financial crisis after risky bets put its capital base in
jeopardy. But the Zurich-based reinsurer repaid that loan late
last year and some analysts have been speculating the firm could
be ripe for a ratings increase.
Swiss Re said earlier this year its goal was to reclaim the
prized rating, expand its business, and then possibly return
cash to shareholders.
"This rating increase comes somewhat earlier than we
expected and will be very helpful going into the remainder of
the January 2012 renewals, where typically two-thirds of
non-life reinsurance business is re-underwritten," Vontobel also
said.
Swiss Re successfully reduced the riskiness of its
portfolio, repaid the convertible bond due to Berkshire Hathaway
(BRKa.N), stabilised net income and maintained capital in excess
of the top-tier 'AAA' level, S&P said.
"The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Swiss Re
will maintain its very strong competitive position," the
ratings agency also said. "We expect net income in 2011 to be
strong and stable."
A spokesman for Swiss Re declined to comment.
Swiss Re's shares were trading down 1.6 percent at 1315 GMT,
outperforming a 2.4 percent fall in the sector index .
The fall in the shares was due to profit-taking after a rise
during the previous session, several traders said.
Swiss Re presents third-quarter results on Nov. 3. The
rating had been cut from AA- by S&P in February 2009.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Additional reporting by Rupert
Pretterklieber in Zurich and Myles Neligan in London; Editing by
Erica Billingham)