ZURICH Oct 28 Swiss Re has regained a prized credit rating lost during the financial crisis, a key step towards the reinsurer's goal of expanding its business.

Standard & Poor's on Friday raised its rating on Swiss Re to AA- with a stable outlook from A+, citing the company's strong capital base.

"The impact should be positive, allowing Swiss Re to deploy more of its capital into reinsurance underwriting and also apply a somewhat more flexible investment strategy," analysts at Vontobel said.

Swiss Re turned to U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett for help in the financial crisis after risky bets put its capital base in jeopardy. But the Zurich-based reinsurer repaid that loan late last year and some analysts have been speculating the firm could be ripe for a ratings increase.

Swiss Re said earlier this year its goal was to reclaim the prized rating, expand its business, and then possibly return cash to shareholders.

"This rating increase comes somewhat earlier than we expected and will be very helpful going into the remainder of the January 2012 renewals, where typically two-thirds of non-life reinsurance business is re-underwritten," Vontobel also said.

Swiss Re successfully reduced the riskiness of its portfolio, repaid the convertible bond due to Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N), stabilised net income and maintained capital in excess of the top-tier 'AAA' level, S&P said.

"The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Swiss Re will maintain its very strong competitive position," the ratings agency also said. "We expect net income in 2011 to be strong and stable."

A spokesman for Swiss Re declined to comment.

Swiss Re's shares were trading down 1.6 percent at 1315 GMT, outperforming a 2.4 percent fall in the sector index .

The fall in the shares was due to profit-taking after a rise during the previous session, several traders said.

Swiss Re presents third-quarter results on Nov. 3. The rating had been cut from AA- by S&P in February 2009. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Additional reporting by Rupert Pretterklieber in Zurich and Myles Neligan in London; Editing by Erica Billingham)