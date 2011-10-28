* S&P ups Swiss Re to AA- with stable outlook vs A+
* Says reinsurer derisked portfolio, has strong capital
(Adds analyst comment on buyback)
ZURICH Oct 28 Swiss Re has regained
a prized credit rating lost during the financial crisis, a key
step towards the reinsurer's goal of expanding its business.
Standard & Poor's on Friday raised its rating on Swiss Re to
AA- with a stable outlook from A+, citing the company's strong
capital base.
"The impact should be positive, allowing Swiss Re to deploy
more of its capital into reinsurance underwriting and also apply
a somewhat more flexible investment strategy," analysts at
Vontobel said.
Swiss Re lost its double A rating in 2009 after risky
investments put its capital base in jeopardy, forcing it to take
an emergency 3 billion Swiss franc ($3.48 billion) loan from
U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett.
The Zurich-based reinsurer repaid the Buffett loan late last
year, and some analysts have been speculating the firm could be
ripe for a ratings upgrade.
Swiss Re said earlier this year its goal was to reclaim the
prized rating, expand its business, and then possibly return
cash to shareholders.
A share buyback or other form of capital return could come
in 2013, said Ben Cohen, an analyst at Collins Stewart in
London.
"It's still a prospect on an 18-month view, not least
because to hit their return on equity targets they do need to
improve the capital-efficiency of the business, and a buyback
would be a good way to do that," Cohen said.
Swiss Re successfully reduced the riskiness of its
investment portfolio, repaid the convertible bond held by
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N), stabilised net income and
maintained capital in excess of the top-tier 'AAA' level, S&P
said.
"The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Swiss Re
will maintain its very strong competitive position," the
ratings agency also said. "We expect net income in 2011 to be
strong and stable."
A spokesman for Swiss Re declined to comment.
Swiss Re's shares were trading down 0.7 percent at 1500 GMT,
outperforming a 1.8 percent fall in the sector index .
The fall in the shares was due to profit-taking after a rise
during the previous session, several traders said.
Swiss Re presents third-quarter results on Nov. 3. The
reinsurer's rating had been cut from AA- by S&P in February
2009.
($1 = 0.862 Swiss Francs)
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Additional reporting by Rupert
Pretterklieber in Zurich and Myles Neligan in London; Editing by
Erica Billingham)