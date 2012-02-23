ZURICH Feb 23 Swiss Re raised its dividend and tripled its profit for 2011 despite unusually severe natural disasters, and said the current year had started well with a rise in policy prices.

Swiss Re recorded a full-year profit of $ 2.626 billion, compared with an estimate of $1.794 billion in a Reuters poll. In 2010 it recorded a profit of $863 milllion.

Profit was helped by a good investment result and a low tax rate due to corporate restructuring.

The firm has already paid back the convertible loan it had to take from Warren Buffett after risky bets soured during the financial crisis. Swiss Re also achieved its goal of reclaiming its former good credit rating. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley)