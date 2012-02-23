* Year profit $2.6 billion, vs forecast $1.79 billion

* Dividend 3 Swiss francs, up from 2.75 francs

* Average price rise for January renewal 4 percent (Adds detail, quote)

ZURICH, Feb 23 Swiss Re tripled its profit in 2011 despite unusually severe natural disasters, and said it was raising its dividend and the current year had started well with a rise in prices.

Swiss Re, the world's second-biggest reinsurer by market capitalisation, said renewal prices with insurance company clients had, on average, risen 4 percent in January, compared with the 2 percent seen by larger rival Munich Re.

"We expect to see prices continuing to firm in the course of 2012," chief financial officer George Quinn said on Thursday.

Swiss Re recorded a full-year profit of $ 2.63 billion, compared with an estimate of $1.79 billion in a Reuters poll and after an $863 million profit in 2010.

Profit was helped by a good investment result, a low tax rate due to corporate restructuring, a rise of nearly 11 percent in property and casualty premium income, and a release of $1.3 billion of reserves.

Asset management saw a 5.1 percent return on investments.

"The result was exceptional and not one I would expect asset management to repeat in 2012," said Quinn. He also said the group would likely not be able to benefit from the exceptionally low 2011 tax rate this year.

Swiss Re will consider a special dividend at the end of 2012 if it does not deploy it to other uses, such as for growing its core reinsurance business, Quinn said.

The company has already paid back a convertible loan it had to take from Warren Buffett after risky bets soured during the financial crisis and also achieved its goal of reclaiming its former good credit rating.

Last year proved one of the costliest for insurers due, in part, to catastrophes in Japan and New Zealand.ID:nL5E7K834V]

The Zurich-based firm recorded natural catastrophe claims of $3.5 billlion -- nearly three times what it expected. The bill from floods in Thailand, which hit suppliers to companies like Toyota, hit $680 million and the Japanese earthquake at $1.19 billion.

At the end of last year the firm had minimal exposure to euro zone peripheral sovereign debt, which has proved a headache for some of Swiss Re's competitors. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Dan Lalor)