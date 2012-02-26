* CEO Lies says Swiss Re can grow well on its own

* Says excess capital permits sustainable dividend

ZURICH Feb 26 Having excess capital allows Swiss Re to pay out a sustainable dividend to shareholders, its chief executive said, adding that acquisitions were not a focus.

Swiss Re, the world's second-biggest reinsurer by market capitalisation after Germany's Munich Re, has more than $7 billion of capital above what it needs for its sterling credit rating.

This large amount of capital has prompted analysts and investors to ask what Swiss Re may do with it.

In an interview with the newspaper SonntagsZeitung, Chief Executive Michel Lies said having a strong capital position was vital to the reinsurance business. During the financial crisis Swiss Re had to take a loan from billionaire Warren Buffett, which it has since paid back, after risky derivatives bets turned sour.

"Moreover the high liquidity allows us to be selective on clients as well as to pay out a sustainable dividend to shareholders," Lies said.

"Of course we're not excluding anything, but acquisitions aren't our main focus," he said. "I'm of the opinion that we can grow well organically." (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)