* CEO Lies says Swiss Re can grow well on its own
* Says excess capital permits sustainable dividend
ZURICH Feb 26 Having excess capital
allows Swiss Re to pay out a sustainable dividend to
shareholders, its chief executive said, adding that acquisitions
were not a focus.
Swiss Re, the world's second-biggest reinsurer by market
capitalisation after Germany's Munich Re, has more
than $7 billion of capital above what it needs for its sterling
credit rating.
This large amount of capital has prompted analysts and
investors to ask what Swiss Re may do with it.
In an interview with the newspaper SonntagsZeitung, Chief
Executive Michel Lies said having a strong capital position was
vital to the reinsurance business. During the financial crisis
Swiss Re had to take a loan from billionaire Warren Buffett,
which it has since paid back, after risky derivatives bets
turned sour.
"Moreover the high liquidity allows us to be selective on
clients as well as to pay out a sustainable dividend to
shareholders," Lies said.
"Of course we're not excluding anything, but acquisitions
aren't our main focus," he said. "I'm of the opinion that we can
grow well organically."
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)