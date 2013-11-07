(Adds detail)

ZURICH Nov 7 Swiss Re, the world's second largest reinsurer, said on Thursday it was open to paying a special dividend as net profit fell less than expected.

Net profit tumbled 50 percent to $1.1 billion, due to the one-off gain recorded in the prior-year quarter from the sale of Admin Re's U.S. business.

"Further capital management measures such as a special dividend are possible but no decision will be made until we have finalised our year end results," Swiss Re financial chief George Quinn said in a statement.

The Zurich-based reinsurer was expected to post a net profit of $840 million in a Reuters poll

Reinsurers like Hannover, Munich and Swiss Re help insurance company customers cover the cost of major damage claims like hurricanes or earthquakes in exchange for part of the premium.

The company said its combined ratio, an insurance industry measure of profitability weighing payouts against premium income, was 80.9 percent in its property and casualty arm, despite a number of large losses including the hail storms in Germany in July. This compared with a 88.1 percent average Reuters poll estimate.

The reinsurer said in September that the hail storms in northern and southern Germany could cost the company around $240 million.

Swiss Re has also said it expects natural catastrophe pricing rates to stabilise in 2014 after a decline this year, with demand for the cover doubling by 2020 in high-growth markets. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by David Cowell)