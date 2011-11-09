* Protects Swiss Re from U.S. hurricanes and European windstorms

* Swiss Re transferring risks to capital markets

ZURICH Nov 9 Swiss Re has added $130 million protection against losses from U.S. hurricanes and European windstorms through a new windstorm catastrophe bond, the world's second-biggest reinsurer said on Wednesday.

Last month, Swiss Re said it aimed to raise $50 million protection via the fifth cat bond to be issued through its Successor X vehicle.

"After a brief dip in returns in the wake of the Japan earthquake, the ILS marketplace has rebounded, demonstrating the commitment that investors have to catastrophe bonds," Martin Bisping, head of non-life risk transformation, said, referring to insurance-linked securities.

The transaction covers a four-year period, ending in November 2015, Swiss Re said.

Catastrophe bonds were developed in the 1990s to help insurers and reinsurers manage exposure to natural disasters by transferring some of the risk to capital markets investors.

Swiss Re has now obtained $2.39 billion of protection against natural catastrophe events. (Reporting by Katie Reid; Editing by Dan Lalor)