* Protects Swiss Re from U.S. hurricanes and European
windstorms
* Swiss Re transferring risks to capital markets
ZURICH Nov 9 Swiss Re has added $130
million protection against losses from U.S. hurricanes and
European windstorms through a new windstorm catastrophe bond,
the world's second-biggest reinsurer said on Wednesday.
Last month, Swiss Re said it aimed to raise $50 million
protection via the fifth cat bond to be issued through its
Successor X vehicle.
"After a brief dip in returns in the wake of the Japan
earthquake, the ILS marketplace has rebounded, demonstrating the
commitment that investors have to catastrophe bonds," Martin
Bisping, head of non-life risk transformation, said, referring
to insurance-linked securities.
The transaction covers a four-year period, ending in
November 2015, Swiss Re said.
Catastrophe bonds were developed in the 1990s to help
insurers and reinsurers manage exposure to natural disasters by
transferring some of the risk to capital markets investors.
Swiss Re has now obtained $2.39 billion of protection
against natural catastrophe events.
(Reporting by Katie Reid; Editing by Dan Lalor)