ZURICH, July 9 Reinsurer Swiss Re
faces no immediate risk from the euro zone's debt crisis and
could even handle the orderly exit of a country or group of
countries from the currency bloc, its chairman was quoted as
saying on Monday.
In an interview with Swiss daily Aargauer Zeitung, Swiss Re
Chairman Walter Kielholz said experts at the firm were keeping
an eye on events in the euro zone.
"A task force is watching the crisis and has come to the
conclusion that for us there's no immediate problem," Kielholz
said. "Not even if there's an orderly exit from the euro zone by
one country or a group of countries."
Insurers and reinsurers generally hold large fixed income
portfolios, and the euro zone's sovereign debt woes forced
German rival Munich Re to write down the value of its
Greek bond portfolio last year.
Swiss insurers have not been hit hard by the euro zone
crisis so far.
Kielholz also said he expected non-life premiums to rise, a
line similar to that taken by the firm in April when it said
reinsurance prices were expected to rise.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by David Cowell)