CVC to buy Polish retail chain Zabka from Mid Europa
WARSAW, Feb 21 Private equity fund CVC Capital Partners has agreed to buy Zabka Polska SA, one of Poland's biggest chains of convenience stores, from Mid Europa Partners, CVC said on Tuesday.
ZURICH May 4 Reinsurer Swiss Re said the absence of large natural catastrophes helped it to a forecast-beating profit in the first quarter and struck an upbeat note for the rest of the year after it was able to push through price rises in Asia.
The firm, which competes with Germany's Munich Re, posted a profit of $ 1.1 billion for the first three months of the year, beating an average forecast for a $633 million profit in a Reuters poll. [ID: nL5E8G39DV]
The volume of reinsurance policies renewals in April, chiefly focused on Asia, rose 14 percent, the Zurich-listed firm said.
"Renewals in Japan were excellent, with Swiss Re benefiting from very strong rate increases in natural catastrophe-related business," it said on Friday. "Also other markets in Asia, such as Korea, saw strong and profitable growth."
Last year was one of the costliest ever for insurers due to an unusually high number of severe disasters.
Huge claims due to the Japanese earthquake and tsunami meant Swiss Re posted a loss for the first three months of 2011. [ID:nLDE74402E}
Swiss Re on Friday also confirmed its mid-term financial targets.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley)
* Tyrone Moodley, a non-executive director, assumed role of executive director of company, with effect from Feb. 20, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
LONDON, Feb 21 The Bank of England said on Tuesday that it had hired Citi, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Merrill Lynch to act as lead managers for a three-year U.S. dollar bond issue.