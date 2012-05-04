ZURICH May 4 Reinsurer Swiss Re said the absence of large natural catastrophes helped it to a forecast-beating profit in the first quarter and struck an upbeat note for the rest of the year after it was able to push through price rises in Asia.

The firm, which competes with Germany's Munich Re, posted a profit of $ 1.1 billion for the first three months of the year, beating an average forecast for a $633 million profit in a Reuters poll. [ID: nL5E8G39DV]

The volume of reinsurance policies renewals in April, chiefly focused on Asia, rose 14 percent, the Zurich-listed firm said.

"Renewals in Japan were excellent, with Swiss Re benefiting from very strong rate increases in natural catastrophe-related business," it said on Friday. "Also other markets in Asia, such as Korea, saw strong and profitable growth."

Last year was one of the costliest ever for insurers due to an unusually high number of severe disasters.

Huge claims due to the Japanese earthquake and tsunami meant Swiss Re posted a loss for the first three months of 2011. [ID:nLDE74402E}

Swiss Re on Friday also confirmed its mid-term financial targets.

