BRIEF-Multi Usage updates on material litigation
* The subject property was auctioned off by osk capital sdn bhd as vendor had failed to redeem the property from osk
ZURICH May 31 Reinsurer Swiss Re said on Thursday it would sell U.S. Admin Re holding company REALIC to Jackson National Life Insurance for $600 million in cash as part of its strategy to unlock capital and realign its business.
"After conducting a thorough review of the Admin Re portfolio and evaluating the level of capital allocated to the Admin Re U.S. business, we concluded that we should redeploy the capital in other parts of our business," said Swiss Re Executive Committee Member and Chairman of Admin Re David Blumer.
Swiss Re said total cash proceeds from the sales, including a pre-closing dividend would be $900 million.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)
* The subject property was auctioned off by osk capital sdn bhd as vendor had failed to redeem the property from osk
Feb 21 Home Depot Inc, the world's largest home improvement chain, reported a 5.8 percent rise in quarterly sales on Tuesday as more customers visited its stores in the United States, and said it would repurchase shares worth $15 billion.
* Says it swings to net loss of 468.2 million yuan ($68.04 million) in 2016 versus net profit of 20.2 million yuan year ago