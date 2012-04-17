ZURICH, April 17 Swiss Re said on Tuesday it intended to outperform the market, helped by good underwriting, its strong capital position and the ongoing reorganisation of its business units to make them more efficient.

"A further firming of the reinsurance cycle is expected to drive margin improvements," the reinsurer said in a statement ahead of an investor day in London.

The firm, which competes with Munich Re, tripled its profit last year despite unusually severe natural disasters, and said 2012 had started well with a rise in prices.

Swiss Re has already paid back a convertible loan it took from Warren Buffett after risky bets soured during the financial crisis and also achieved its goal of reclaiming its former good credit rating.

"The new set-up enables the movement of capital in the group towards those areas with higher returns, George Quinn, chief financial officer, said. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley)