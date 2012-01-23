BRIEF-Soros Fund Management takes share stake in Tata Motors, dissolves share stake in Coca Cola, Dunkin' Brands
* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Coca Cola Co - SEC filing
(Corrects timeframe in headline and first two paragraphs to show 2/2011 data does not refer to second half of year but is based on data until end of June 2011)
ZURICH Jan 23 Reinsurer Swiss Re's capital adequacy ratio under the Swiss Solvency Test (SST) stood at 210 percent as of end-June, broadly stable from a year earlier, it said on Monday via its website.
The Zurich-listed reinsurer had an SST ratio of 211 percent as of the end of June 2010.
Late last year Swiss Re regained the AA- rating from Standard & Poor's it lost in 2009 after risky investments forced it to take a 3 billion Swiss franc loan from U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett. It repaid the loan late last year.
The firm said earlier in 2011 that it aimed to regain the rating, then write more business after which it might consider a share buyback. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Coca Cola Co - SEC filing
* Appaloosa lp cuts share stake in apple inc by 43.8 percent to 450,000 shares
Feb 14 Health insurers Aetna Inc and Humana Inc walked away from their $34 billion merger on Tuesday and Cigna Corp sought to end its deal with Anthem , shelving the industry consolidation they charted to address former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.