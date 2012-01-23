(Corrects timeframe in headline and first two paragraphs to show 2/2011 data does not refer to second half of year but is based on data until end of June 2011)

ZURICH Jan 23 Reinsurer Swiss Re's capital adequacy ratio under the Swiss Solvency Test (SST) stood at 210 percent as of end-June, broadly stable from a year earlier, it said on Monday via its website.

The Zurich-listed reinsurer had an SST ratio of 211 percent as of the end of June 2010.

Late last year Swiss Re regained the AA- rating from Standard & Poor's it lost in 2009 after risky investments forced it to take a 3 billion Swiss franc loan from U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett. It repaid the loan late last year.

The firm said earlier in 2011 that it aimed to regain the rating, then write more business after which it might consider a share buyback.