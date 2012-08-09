* Swiss Re Q2 net profit of $83 mln

* Reuters poll was for loss of $119 mln

* Successful July renewals

ZURICH, Aug 9 Swiss Re, the world's second-largest reinsurer, beat second-quarter expectations on good investment returns and absent of large natural catastrophe claims, striking an upbeat note for the future, saying policy prices were rising.

The Zurich-based firm posted a net profit of $83 million for the quarter, compared with a loss of $119 million forecast in a Reuters poll.

The firm said the July policy renewals period had seen increases in both prices and premium volume.

"With another successful renewal round in July behind us, we will continue to focus on implementing our strategy and capturing growth opportunities in developed and high-growth markets in the second half of the year," Swiss Re Chief Executive Michel Lies said.

German rival Munich Re, the world's biggest reinsurer, sounded similarly upbeat this week, expecting to beat its 2012 net profit goal after rising premiums and better underwriting boosted profit. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley)