* Swiss Re Q2 net profit of $83 mln
* Reuters poll was for loss of $119 mln
* Successful July renewals
ZURICH, Aug 9 Swiss Re, the world's
second-largest reinsurer, beat second-quarter expectations on
good investment returns and absent of large natural catastrophe
claims, striking an upbeat note for the future, saying policy
prices were rising.
The Zurich-based firm posted a net profit of $83 million for
the quarter, compared with a loss of $119 million forecast in a
Reuters poll.
The firm said the July policy renewals period had seen
increases in both prices and premium volume.
"With another successful renewal round in July behind us, we
will continue to focus on implementing our strategy and
capturing growth opportunities in developed and high-growth
markets in the second half of the year," Swiss Re Chief
Executive Michel Lies said.
German rival Munich Re, the world's biggest
reinsurer, sounded similarly upbeat this week, expecting to beat
its 2012 net profit goal after rising premiums and better
underwriting boosted profit.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley)