ZURICH, June 24 Swiss Re confirmed its financial targets for 2011-2015 on Monday, and said it planned to reduce leverage by more than 4 billion dollars by 2016.

The firm, which competes with Germany's Munich Re , said a Swiss Re subsidiary was launching a tender offer to repurchase three tranches of its senior debt.

The Swiss reinsurer previously reported a 21 percent rise in profit in the first quarter, driven by a rise in premium and fee income, low catastrophe losses and the expiry of a quota share agreement with Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)