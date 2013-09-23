ZURICH, Sept 23 Swiss Re said on Monday that July hail storms in northern and southern Germany could cost the company around $240 million to settle claims net of retrocession and before tax.

The Swiss reinsurer estimated industry losses of between $2 billion and $2.7 billion as a result of the storms.

Earlier this month Swiss said it expects natural catastrophe pricing rates to stabilise in 2014 after a decline this year, with demand for the cover doubling by 2020 in high-growth markets. (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto)