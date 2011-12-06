DUBLIN Dec 6 Reinsurer Swiss Re
is planning a tie-up with Irish insurer Quinn
Healthcare, the Irish Independent reported on Tuesday, citing
advisers close to the deal.
Quinn Healthcare, which has around 500,000 policyholders, is
controlled by the state-owned Irish Bank Resolution Corporation
following the collapse of the business empire of businessman
Sean Quinn.
Swiss Re intends to act as the underwriter of Quinn
Healthcare's Irish policies and will have representation on the
board of a new entity, the newspaper reported.
The report said the new entity might need up to 130 million
euros ($175 million) of fresh funds, but did not say who would
make the investment.
Quinn Healthcare did not immediately respond to a request
for comment. A spokesman for Swiss RE said the company did not
comment on market speculation.
($1 = 0.7425 euros)
(Reporting by Conor Humphries. Editing by Jane Merriman)