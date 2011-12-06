DUBLIN Dec 6 Reinsurer Swiss Re is planning a tie-up with Irish insurer Quinn Healthcare, the Irish Independent reported on Tuesday, citing advisers close to the deal.

Quinn Healthcare, which has around 500,000 policyholders, is controlled by the state-owned Irish Bank Resolution Corporation following the collapse of the business empire of businessman Sean Quinn.

Swiss Re intends to act as the underwriter of Quinn Healthcare's Irish policies and will have representation on the board of a new entity, the newspaper reported.

The report said the new entity might need up to 130 million euros ($175 million) of fresh funds, but did not say who would make the investment.

Quinn Healthcare did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesman for Swiss RE said the company did not comment on market speculation. ($1 = 0.7425 euros) (Reporting by Conor Humphries. Editing by Jane Merriman)