BRIEF-Tomson expects to record rise in consol profit after tax for FY 2016
* Expects to record substantial increase of approx 60% in its consol profit after tax for year ended dec 2016
ZURICH Nov 20 Swiss Re, the world's second-largest reinsurer, said on Wednesday it had agreed to pay $493 million to buy a 4.9 percent stake in New China Life Insurance Company from cross town rival Zurich Insurance Group.
Zurich said earlier in the day that it had launched the sale of its 9.4 percent stake in New China Life Insurance, the third largest life insurer in China.
LONDON, March 7 (IFR) - Order books for the Republic of Italy's May 2028 eurozone inflation-linked bond are above €4bn, according to a lead.
BUDAPEST, March 7 Hungarian commercial banks should sharply cut mortgage interest rate spreads which have remained high even though central bank interest rates have fallen to record lows, central bank Deputy Governor Marton Nagy said on Tuesday.