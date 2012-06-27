* Global insurance premiums fell 0.8 pct in 2011

ZURICH, June 27 Swiss Re expects non-life insurance premiums to grow moderately in 2012 while robust growth in emerging markets should prop up life insurance.

A Swiss Re study published on Wednesday found global overall insurance premiums fell 0.8 percent in real terms in 2011 to $4.6 billion hit by steep declines in life insurance premiums in China, India and western Europe.

"Last year was not a great one for premium growth, but 2012 should be a lot better as rates continue to improve in non-life markets and India and China return to robust growth in life markets," Swiss Re chief economist Kurt Karl said.

Still, the world's second-biggest reinsurer said slow economic growth in developed markets would dampen demand for both life and non-life insurance, while very low interest rates would pose a challenge for the industry.

Tough economic conditions triggered by the euro zone debt crisis have weighed on the life insurance market in Europe leaving the non-life and emerging markets to take up the slack.

Demand for non-life insurance traditionally holds up better than life insurance during downturns, as consumers have less choice over whether they buy non-life products such as motor insurance.

In 2011, non-life insurance premiums rose 1.9 percent to $1.97 billion, lifted by economic growth in emerging markets and price increases in advanced markets.

Life insurance premiums declined 2.7 percent worldwide to $2.63 billion, despite growth in Japan and the United States, the two largest markets.

The study was based on data from 147 insurance markets and accounted for 99 percent of the global premium volume, Swiss Re said. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Dan Lalor)