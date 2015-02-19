BRIEF-Fedha buys 15.1 mln of Vantage Development shares in tender offer
* Fedha sp. z o.o. (Fedha) has bought 15.1 mln shares in the tender bid for Vantage Development shares, the intermediary in the transaction DM PKO BP said on Thursday
LONDON Feb 19 Swiss Re, the world's second largest reinsurer, said on Thursday that fourth-quarter net profit was $245 million, below forecasts, but said it would pay a special dividend and give cash back to shareholders.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast the Zurich-based reinsurer would post net profit of $361 million for the fourth quarter.
The firm said it would pay a dividend per share of 4.25 Swiss francs and a special dividend for 2014 of 3.0 francs, and announced a share buyback of up to 1 billion Swiss francs.
It said it was on track to meet 2011-2015 financial targets, and announced new targets starting 2016, to grow economic net worth per share by 10 percent a year. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Alice Baghdjian)
* Interest income earned by bank rose from 1.326 million euros ($1.42 million) in 2015 to 4.474 million euros in 2016