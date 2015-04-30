BRIEF-Hisense becomes official sponsor of 2018 FIFA World Cup
* Hisense - Official sponsor of the 2018 Fifa World Cup, becoming first Chinese consumer electronics brand to sponsor the tournament
ZURICH, April 30 Swiss Re posted a 17 percent rise in net profit in the first quarter on Thursday, helped by profitability across all its units and strong investment results, and said reinsurance prices overall remained attractive.
Net profit at the world's second-largest reinsurer rose 17 percent to $1.4 billion from a year earlier, beating an average forecast for $961 million net profit in a Reuters poll of eight analysts.
The group, which competes with Germany's Munich Re , said it was on track to meet its 2011-2015 financial targets by the end of the year.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Carolyn Cohn)
* Hisense - Official sponsor of the 2018 Fifa World Cup, becoming first Chinese consumer electronics brand to sponsor the tournament
* Ballard inks $11m deal with Broad-Ocean for 200 fuel cell engines in China market
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04062017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. 2:00 pm: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh at an event in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: RBI releases monetary policy statement in Mumbai.