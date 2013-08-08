* Q2 net profit $786 mln vs Reuters poll of $659 mln
* Says good July renewals in Americas, Australia, New
Zealand
* One-time factors helped cushion blow from natural
disasters
* High claims from floods in Europe and Canada
By Alice Baghdjian
ZURICH, Aug 8 Swiss Re shrugged off
the cost of floods in Europe to post a better-than-expected
second-quarter profit on Thursday and said it could beat its
main annual performance target if claims remain stable in the
second half.
The world's second-largest reinsurer took a heavy hit from
claims for the floods across Europe as well as in Canada,
pushing it into lossmaking territory according to the industry's
main measure of profitability for the first time in two years.
That prompted a 1 percent drop in shares, but Chief
Financial Officer George Quinn said he was optimistic on the
firm's profitability target for the year and most analysts
agreed, saying prospects for a dividend payout also looked
intact.
Reinsurers like Hannover, Munich and
Swiss Re help insurance company customers cover the cost of
major damage claims like hurricanes or earthquakes in exchange
for part of the premium.
Swiss Re reported a group combined ratio, which measures
profitability by weighing payouts against income from premiums,
of 100.1 percent in the second quarter. It was the first time it
had topped 100, denoting a loss, since the Japanese earthquake
and floods in Thailand in 2011.
Reinsurers' shares have climbed steadily since then as the
huge natural catastrophes created market demand, which allowed
them to raise property and casualty policy prices.
Swiss Re.'s net profit of $786 million for the second
quarter was up from $83 million a year earlier, but it beat the
average forecast of $659 million in a Reuters poll only because
of unexpected one-time effects worth around $230 million.
Analysts from Kepler Capital Markets said that while the
reinsurer's largest unit, which sells property and casualty
insurance, is under pressure, Swiss Re can still entice
investors with its pledge for shareholder payouts.
"We do not see in today's figure any threat (to the plan)
for an ordinary dividend, expected to be 3.8 Swiss francs,
integrated with a nice special dividend on top, although it is
too early in the year however to determine the size of it,"
analyst Fabrizio Croce said.
In June, Swiss Re said it would focus on raising its
dividend.
After falling 1 percent in morning trading, Swiss Re shares
recovered to trade just down at 72.40 Swiss francs by 0800 GMT.
BEAT EXPECTED
The Swiss reinsurer expects to beat its full-year combined
ratio target of 92 percent so long as claims levels remain
steady in the second half of the year.
"If all things are normal, and we have normal or average
claims experience, we will, in fact, beat the 92 percent for the
year given the positive experience for the first quarter," Chief
Financial Officer George Quinn said on a call with journalists.
Good July policy renewals in the Americas, Australia and New
Zealand and higher premium volumes, as well as a one-time tax
credit helped cushion the hit from the natural catastrophes, the
company said.
Flooding in central Europe as well as Canada hit the results
to the tune of $477 million and there were also costs of $64
million related to last year's sinking of the Costa Concordia
cruise liner.
The world's biggest reinsurer, Munich Re, reported a 35
percent fall in second-quarter net profit due to more than 600
million euros ($799.14 million) in damage claims that included
the European floods in June.
British life insurer Phoenix Group said in July it
was in talks to buy the Admin Re unit of Swiss Re, with the
Swiss reinsurer to take a minority shareholding in the British
group should a deal materialize.