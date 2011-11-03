* Swiss Re Q3 earnings at 0600 GMT on Nov. 3

ZURICH, Nov 3 Swiss Re's expectations on pricing will be in focus when it reports third quarter earnings on Thursday, just a few days after reclaiming the key credit rating it sought to expand its business.

The world's No. 2 reinsurer is forecast to report a net profit of 566 million, according to a Reuters poll.

Swiss Re said earlier this year renewals prices were hardening, but with global financial markets in turmoil and economic growth slowing in many big economies, analysts will be keen to see whether Swiss Re is still bullish.

"We believe more important than the set of Q3 figures is the outlook for the January 2012 renewals," said analysts at Main First Bank.

Reinsurers and brokers said last month at the annual industry meeting in Baden-Baden, Germany, that prices look set to remain flat when European insurers renew their policies in January as record catastrophe claims this year have failed to eliminate excess capacity in the industry.

Like many rivals, Swiss Re saw disproportionately high disaster claims in the first half of the year, including for the New Zealand floods and the earthquake and tsunami in Japan. Yet payouts for natural catastrophes are set to be low this quarter.

Last week Swiss Re regained the AA- rating from Standard & Poor's it lost in 2009 after risky investments forced it to take a 3 billion Swiss franc loan from U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett. It repaid the loan late last year.

The firm said earlier this year it aimed to regain the rating, then write more business after which it might consider a share buyback. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by David Cowell)