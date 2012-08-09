* Swiss Re Q2 net profit of $83 mln
* Reuters poll was for loss of $119 mln
* Profit helped by reserve release, fewer natural disasters
* CEO expects policy prices to firm
ZURICH, Aug 9 Swiss Re, the world's
second-largest reinsurer, beat expectations with a
second-quarter profit and struck an upbeat note for the months
ahead, saying policy prices were rising.
The Zurich-based firm reported on Thursday a net profit of
$83 million. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a loss of
$119 million, due in part to the firm's sale of its U.S. holding
company REALIC to Jackson National Life Insurance in late
May.
Yet a release of capital reserves, a good return on
investments and the absence of large natural catastrophe claims
helped Swiss Re boost its bottom line.
Swiss Re said its July policy renewals round had seen
increases in both prices and premium volume.
"The trend of increasing prices is expected to continue,"
Chief Executive Michel Lies added.
Huge natural catastrophes in 2011, including a Japanese
earthquake and flooding in Thailand, are allowing insurers, who
for years have been grappling with low bond yields, to charge
higher prices on property and casualty policies.
Swiss Re said it had seen prices rise in New Zealand and
Australia, which have been hit by earthquakes and severe
flooding in recent years and which constitute about 20 percent
of the firm's premiums.
Since the start of the year, premium volumes had risen an
estimated 24 percent, the firm said.
German rival Munich Re, the world's biggest
reinsurer, sounded similarly upbeat this week, expecting to beat
its 2012 net profit goal after rising premiums and better
underwriting boosted earnings.
Yet because of the U.S. unit sale, Swiss Re missed its
financial targets in the second quarter, falling short both of
its earnings-per-share growth goal and its objective of
achieving a return on equity of 700 basis points above the risk
free average between 2011 and 2015.
CEO Lies said achieving those targets remained a top
priority.
