* Q2 net profit $83 mln

* Profit helped by reserve release, fewer natural disasters

* Forecast was for loss of $119 mln due to U.S. unit sale

* CEO expects policy prices to firm

* Shares down 2.0 percent, underperform sector

ZURICH, Aug 9 Swiss Re, the world's second-biggest reinsurer, said it saw prices rising further in a continued reaction to the unusually high number of natural catastrophes last year, as it posted an unexpected quarterly profit.

Huge natural catastrophes in 2011, including the Japanese earthquake and tsunami and flooding in Thailand, have allowed insurers, who for years had to grapple with low bond yields, to charge higher prices on property and casualty policies.

Swiss Re said on Thursday it had seen prices rise in New Zealand and Australia, which have suffered earthquakes and severe flooding in recent years and which constitute about 20 percent of its premiums.

Since the start of the year, premium volumes had risen an estimated 24 percent, and chief executive Michel Lies struck an upbeat note for the future. "The trend of increasing prices is expected to continue," Lies said at a news conference.

German rival Munich Re, the world's biggest reinsurer, sounded similarly upbeat this week, expecting to beat its 2012 net profit goal after rising premiums and better underwriting boosted earnings.

SURPRISING PROFIT

Zurich-based Swiss Re reported a net profit of $83 million, helped by a release of $300 million in reserves, a good return on investments and the absence of large natural catastrophe claims.

A Reuters poll had forecast a loss of $119 million, due in part to the sale of Swiss Re's Admin Re U.S. holding company REALIC to Jackson National Life Insurance in May.

Swiss Re stock, which has risen nearly a third in value this year, was down 2.0 percent at 1240 GMT, lagging a small rise in the sector index.

"Overall a mixed bag of numbers, with questionable quality around the beat," analysts at UBS said, adding the loss from the sale of the U.S. division of more than $1 billion was above expectations due to a change in interest rates.

"Given the stock is one of the best performing insurance stocks year to date, these numbers may struggle to tempt new buyers," UBS said.

Because of the U.S. unit sale, which generated a larger-than-expected loss, Swiss Re missed its financial targets in the second quarter, falling short of an earnings per share growth goal and its objective of achieving a return on equity of 700 basis points above the risk free average from 2011-15.

Lies said those targets remained a priority.

The company wants to increase its focus on high-growth markets, for example India, Latin America and Dubai. Regarding possible mergers and acquisitions, chief financial officer George Quinn said the strategy would vary from market to market.

"For reinsurance, if we do acquisitions we do smaller types of things. On the corporate solution side, you would do something larger to accelerate the plan you have, to accelerate the development into markets," he told Reuters in an interview.

The corporate solutions division works directly with companies to underwrite risks.

Last month, the United States suffered the hottest month on record, resulting in the worst drought since 1956. Analysts expect the smallest corn crop in six years, meaning record-high prices and tight supplies.

Quinn said the extent of any claims due to the drought in the United States would not be known until the end of the third quarter. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Mark Potter and Dan Lalor)