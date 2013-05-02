BRIEF-Investar Holding Corp announces agreement to acquire Citizens Bancshares
ZURICH May 2 Swiss Re AG : * Shares set to open 2.1 percent higher after Q1 net beats estimates
* CFO Jeff Bornstein's 2016 sec total compensation $9.9 million versus $13.3 million in 2015 - SEC filing
SYDNEY, March 9 Ratings agency Moody's Investor Service said on Thursday it expects no change to Australia's AAA credit rating.