BRIEF-Shenzhen Huaqiang Industry to acquire 51 pct stake in Raynew for 124.9 mln yuan
* Says it plans to acquire 51 percent stake in Raynew, at 124.9 million yuan
ZURICH Feb 20 Reinsurer Swiss Re appointed David Cole as its new finance chief on Thursday, and raised its dividend after reporting an unexpected rise in net income.
The company proposed raising its dividend to 3.85 Swiss francs a share and proposed a special dividend of 4.15 francs per share.
The company reported a net profit to $1.206 billion in the fourth quarter, compared to forecasts for $656 million in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
SEOUL, March 15 South Korea's foreign exchange deposits in February rose for a second month to their highest level in two and a half years, central bank data showed on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, March 14 U.S. President Donald Trump will nominate Goldman Sachs banker James Donovan as deputy Treasury secretary, the White House said on Tuesday, adding another alumnus of the Wall Street investment bank to his administration.