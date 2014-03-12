LONDON, March 12 Shares in Swiss Re rose 6 percent to lead European risers on Wednesday as traders cited talk a trust controlled by Italy's Agnelli family could look to buy a stake in the reinsurer.

Swiss Re declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Exor, the holding company of the Agnelli family, was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

At 0825 GMT, demand to trade the share is strong, at 90 percent of its three-month daily average, more than 10 times that for the broader FTSEurofirst 300, which is down 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, Sudip Kar-Gupta, Francesco Canepa, Katharina Bart and Lisa Jucca)