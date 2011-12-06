* Thai floods disrupt industry, supplies of Japan's car
makers
* Swiss Re sees total insured loss of up to $11 bln
* Insurers already facing high disaster bill for year
* Shares fall 0.7 pct but still outperform sector index
By Catherine Bosley
ZURICH, Dec 6 Reinsurer Swiss Re
estimates the cost of claims from floods in Thailand
at $600 million, it said on Tuesday, adding to an already high
disaster tally for the year after severe rains damaged
industrial sites and disrupted production.
Insurers have been bracing for claims from floods in
Thailand, which hit suppliers to companies like Toyota
, adding to an already stiff disaster bill for this year
that includes the earthquake and tsunami in Japan.
Catastrophes cost the insurance industry $70 billion in the
first half of the year, Swiss Re estimated in September, one of
the most expensive on record.
The Zurich-listed firm has incurred some $2.8 billion in
natural catastrophe claims so far this year, chiefly from the
Japanese and the New Zealand earthquakes.
Although Swiss Re's estimate for the Thai floods exceeded
some analysts' expectations, Vontobel analyst Stefan Schuermann
said that could allow the firm to raise reinsurance prices.
Property & Casualty is Swiss Re's biggest segment, and the
Zurich-based reinsurer has said renewals prices were hardening,
a boon to its bottom line.
"Given the high level of insured losses this event should
further add upwards pressure to natural catastrophe rates, which
were so far up 5-15 percent in 2011 and thus should be a
longer-term positive," Schuermann said, adding he expected the
firm still to post a fourth-quarter net profit.
Shares in Swiss Re had fallen 0.7 percent to 49.34 francs at
0943 GMT, outperforming a 0.94 percent fall in the sector index
.
The total insured flood loss for the industry would likely
amount to $8 billion to $11 billion, Swiss Re said, adding that
due to high water levels in some places the estimate was still
subject to high uncertainty.
"In addition to the human cost, the impact of this flood on
the Thai economy and the companies that operate there is likely
to be significant and could last some time," Chief Underwriting
Officer Brian Gray said.
"For weeks, factories were under several metres of water and
have been unable to produce and supply key parts to global
carmakers or digital and electrical goods manufacturers."
Thailand's factory output slumped in October, and late last
month the central bank said economic growth would be weaker than
expected due to the floods.
Swiss Re said its figure of $600 million included
retrocession -- reinsurance of a reinsurer -- but not taxes.
(Editing by Mark Potter)