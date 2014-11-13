BRIEF-El Ebour Company for Real Estate Investment posts FY profit
March 21 El Ebour Company for Real Estate Investment
NEW YORK Nov 13 A former vice president at Swiss private bank Rahn & Bodmer was indicted on Thursday in the United States with conspiring to assist Americans to evade taxes by using secret accounts.
Martin Dunki, who retired from the bank in 2012, was charged with one count of conspiracy in an indictment filed in New York federal court.
The bank was not identified by name in court papers, but was described as an institution that purported to be the oldest private bank in Zurich. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Diane Craft)
March 21 El Ebour Company for Real Estate Investment
* Proposed acquisition of franchising business assets of Besley Hill Franchising Ltd, seller, for 2.5 mln pounds
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, March 21 (Fitch) The Wharf (Holdings) Limited's (A-/Positive) low leverage and continued prudence in its China property development business support its rating, Fitch Ratings says. The company's net debt decreased 49% to HKD24bn following the disposal of its telecom business, Wharf T&T. As a result, leverage, measured by the ratio of net debt to investment property value, fell to 7% in 2016 from 15% in 2015. Fitch expe