ZURICH Nov 4 Many of Switzerland's private
bankers breathed a sigh of relief at the acquittal of Raoul
Weil, the former head of wealth management at UBS, on
charges of helping wealthy Americans dodge taxes.
Weil's arrest last year on a weekend sojourn to Bologna and
his subsequent extradition to the United States on criminal
charges stunned financiers in Zurich and Geneva. It made them
think twice about crossing the Swiss border for fear of being
caught in the U.S. Justice Department's net.
"That Weil was acquitted reassures me a bit. I had concerns
about what could happen if Weil had been found guilty," one
portfolio manager, whose clients mostly come from outside of
Switzerland, said.
"To be sure the verdict is not an all-clear. But it makes me
a bit more confident that, if big fish like Weil are let free,
small fish like me aren't on the radar of the authorities."
Weil's acquittal was a major setback for the U.S. Justice
Department.
It took six years to bring the former UBS banker to trial
and the jury in a Florida court took just over an hour to acquit
him after deciding government lawyers had failed to show that he
was involved in a single conspiracy to help as many as 17,000
U.S. taxpayers hide $20 billion.
The 54-year old was the highest-ranking Swiss executive to
stand trial in a U.S.-led campaign to stop its citizens using
Swiss banks to hide their assets. He had pleaded not guilty in
the case.
Martin Naville, chief executive of the Swiss-American
Chamber of Commerce in Zurich, said the outcome of Weil's case
might leave U.S. authorities more reluctant to pursue others.
"The kind of effort that (the DOJ) had to put into this case
and they lost will make them think twice before they stop and
indict somebody else," he said.
Nicole Navas, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Justice Department,
said it was disappointed by Monday's verdict, as well as the
acquittal on Friday of Shokrollah Baravarian, a former executive
at Israel's Mizrahi Tefahot Bank also accused of conspiring to
help U.S. clients defraud the IRS through the opening of secret
foreign bank accounts.
"However, this decision will not impact the department's
ongoing commitment to holding offshore tax evaders and those who
aid them accountable," Navas said.
At least 25 people, including bankers, lawyers and asset
managers, have been charged by U.S. authorities with assisting
tax evasion via Swiss banks since 2008. Of that 25, six have
pleaded guilty.
Further prosecutions are possible and despite Weil's
acquittal, bankers in Switzerland said they would keep looking
over their shoulder.
"There is a sense of relief but this is just a single case
and it wouldn't be wise to read too much into it," a
Zurich-based private banker said.
Weil's former employer UBS paid $780 million in 2009 after
admitting to helping U.S. taxpayers hide money. Earlier this
year, the U.S. secured a $2.6 billion in penalties and a guilty
plea from Credit Suisse related to tax evasion.
Current and former employees of UBS and Credit Suisse could
still be at risk of prosecution and dozens of Swiss banks remain
the subject of U.S. investigations including the country's third
largest listed bank Julius Baer.
