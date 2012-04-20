* UK residents with Swiss accounts face higher tax rates
* Swiss agree on new terms for UK after Germany gets
revision
* Tax range on legacy wealth lifted to 21-41 pct, from 19-34
pct
(Adds background, detail)
ZURICH, April 20 Switzerland has revised a tax
pact agreed with Britain last year and will offer it a higher
rate of withholding tax, after Germany earlier this month
succeeded in obtaining more favourable terms in a similar deal
with the Swiss government.
Switzerland said in a statement on Friday that the terms
offered to Britain will be "brought into line" with those
granted to Germany.
For several years, Switzerland has been at loggerheads with
several countries, including the United States and Germany, over
wealthy individuals who have parked money in secret accounts to
avoid taxes.
In 2009, flagship bank UBS had to pay a fine and
hand over the names of 4,500 clients who were suspected of
cheating on taxes to U.S. authorities to avoid a criminal probe.
In a bid to preserve banking secrecy, which underpins its
large offshore wealth management industry, Switzerland last year
inked withholding tax deals with both Germany and Britain.
These will allow account-holders to pay taxes without
revealing their identities.
Members of the opposition Social Democrat party in Germany,
however, have criticised the agreement for being too lenient,
forcing Berlin and Berne to revise the deal.
Now, London has also obtained new terms.
For Britons, existing assets, some of which have been held
in hidden Swiss offshore accounts for decades, will be taxed at
a rate between 21 and 41 percent, compared with the initially
agreed 19-34 percent, it said.
The deal is still set to come into force on Jan. 1, 2013.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; editing by Ron Askew)