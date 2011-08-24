ZURICH/LONDON Aug 24 Switzerland and Britain struck a deal on Wednesday to tax money kept by British residents in secret Swiss bank accounts, which will gift a windfall to the cash-strapped British government and helps the Alpine country's banks come clean on untaxed accounts.

Under the deal, money held by British residents with Swiss banks will be subject to a levy between 19 and 34 percent of their account balance, and a withholding tax will apply going forward, the Swiss finance ministry said in a statement.

Swiss banks will have to pay 500 million Swiss francs upfront. From 2013 onwards, a withholding tax between 27 percent and 48 percent will be applied, depending on the category of capital income.

Both rates are slightly lower than the respective top tax rates in Britain.

The deal follows the blueprint of a deal Switzerland sealed with Germany two weeks ago.

Strict secrecy has helped Switzerland build up a $2 trillion offshore financial sector, but the country has faced an international campaign in recent years against tax evasion as governments with big budget deficits seek to boost revenues.

Britain's finance minister George Osborne has vowed to crack down on tax evasion as he has set out to eliminate a budget deficit of over 10 percent over the next 4 years with a tough austerity programme. (Reporting by Sven Egenter in London and Martin de Sa'Pinto in Zurich, Editing by Matt Falloon)