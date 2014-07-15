ZURICH, July 15 Switzerland's antitrust
regulator said it had searched the offices of various car
leasing firms on suspicion of price-fixing.
"The Competition Commission has evidence that financing
companies belonging to the manufacturers, so-called captive
banks, exchanged sensitive information on leasing rates and thus
fixed prices," the body said in a statement on Tuesday.
The firms discussed interest rates, conditions, commissions
paid and other information, it said.
Automobile leasing makes for more than one-third of the 23.2
billion Swiss franc ($25.99 billion) leasing market, according
to a study compiled by Swiss bank Credit Suisse.
($1 = 0.8925 Swiss Francs)
(Reporting By Katharina Bart, editing by John Stonestreet)