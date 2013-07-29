GRANGES-PRES-MARNAND, Switzerland, July 29 Two trains collided at Granges-près-Marnand in the Swiss canton of Vaud on Monday evening, injuring about 40 people, four seriously, Swiss news agency ATS reported.

A Reuters photographer at the scene said the trains had collided head on. There was no immediate report of any deaths in the crash.

(Reporting by Denis Balibouse; Writing by Tom Miles; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)