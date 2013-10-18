ZURICH Oct 18 Swiss customs authorities have
seized one million fake pills resembling Pfizer's
anti-anxiety medicine Xanax at Zurich airport, they said on
Friday.
Four crates of pills were intercepted en route from China to
Egypt in the largest seizure of fake pills at the airport, a
customs official told Reuters.
Laboratory tests showed they contained no active
ingredients. Experts at the Swissmedic health authority said it
was impossible to tell they were fakes at first glance.
In developing countries, the World Health Organisation has
estimated that more than 10 percent of medicine may be fake or
substandard.