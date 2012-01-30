(Recasts first paragraphs, headline)

ZURICH, Jan 30 The Swiss parliament is expected to vote on whether to buy 22 fighter jets from Swedish group Saab by the end of the year, a lawmaker said on Monday, after a paper reported rival aircraft maker Dassault made a cheaper offer.

Neutral Switzerland has wrangled for the past three years over how to replace its ageing Northrop F-5E/F Tiger fighters, purchased in 1976 and 1981, with new aircraft.

In November, Swedish defence and aerospace group Saab won a $3.4 billion order to replace Switzerland's fighter jet fleet with 22 JAS-39 Gripens.

The Swiss government will by June present parliament with a purchase order, and then the security commissions of both the upper and lower houses will consider it, Security Commission Secretary Pierre-Yves Breuleux said.

"Thereby parliament should have made a final decision by the end of 2012," he said.

Dassault, who lost out to Saab, wrote to the head of the Swiss parliament's security commission to complain it had never been given the chance to make a counter offer in the bidding process, the SonntagsZeitung newspaper reported on Sunday.

The paper said Dassault was ready to sell Switzerland 18 Rafale jets for 2.7 billion Swiss francs ($2.9 billion), compared to an original demand of 4 billion francs for 22 jets, arguing 18 Rafale jets were more efficient than 22 Gripens.

Dassault has struggled to find a foreign buyer for the multi-role Rafale, which is billed as one of the most effective fighters in the world but also one of the most expensive.

France's defence minister said in December production of the Rafale will end if it does not land any export orders.

The security committee -- which makes recommendations to parliament -- would discuss Dassault's letter on Feb. 13, Breuleux said. A sub-committee, which oversees procurement schemes but does not investigate them, would meet on Feb. 21.

Dassault declined to comment. Security Committee Chairman Hans Hess, of the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP), could not be reached for comment.

Switzerland's defence ministry said it had not received another offer from Dassault. "No official offer has been received here until now," a spokeswoman said on Monday.

Although parliament could reject the government's purchase order, the procurement process would then have to begin again from scratch, with all competitors able to submit fresh bids, she said. ($1 = 0.9188 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Mark Potter and Jodie Ginsberg)