BERNE Aug 17 The Swiss government wants to allocate 2 billion Swiss francs to soften the ill effects of the record-high on the Swiss economy, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We have identified five sectors we want to invest in the export industry, tourism, innovation, research and infrastructure," Swiss economy minister Johann Schneider-Ammann said at a media conference in Berne.

The government also announced stricter capital requirements for banks' mortgage lending to prevent an overheating in the Swiss housing market, which faces risks due to ultra-low interest rates.

The Swiss National Bank stepped up its efforts to tame the runaway franc on Wednesday but stopped short of direct intervention, disappointing markets that had positioned for more radical measures and sending the currency sharply higher.

(Reporting by Katie Reid, writing by Silke Koltrowitz)