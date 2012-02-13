ZURICH Feb 13 The head of one of Angela
Merkel's coalition partners said he will do what he can to
ensure a deal signed by Germany and Switzerland to clamp down on
tax dodgers is not thrown out of parliament.
The agreement signed last September aims to tax money
stashed by German citizens in secret accounts, netting Berlin
billions of euros and whittling away at Switzerland's cherished
but under-fire banking secrecy.
Since then it has come under fierce criticism from German
opposition lawmakers.
In order to become law, the agreement would have to pass both
houses of the German parliament, including the Bundesrat upper
house where the states are represented and where Chancellor
Angela Merkel's coalition has no majority.
"I will do a lot of canvassing in Germany so that this deal
gets the backing of Germany's Bundesrat," Horst Seehofer, leader
of the conservative Christian Social Union (CSU), told Swiss
television on Monday.
"I am not unhopeful that we will reach an agreement on this
deal in Germany," he said while on an official visit to
Switzerland.
(Reporting by Katie Reid, editing by Matthew Lewis)