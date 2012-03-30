(Repeats to additional Reuters clients)

ZURICH, March 30 Switzerland has put forward new proposals to Germany in a bid to secure a deal on taxing secret offshore accounts, a spokesman for Switzerland's finance ministry said on Friday.

Swiss newspaper TagesAnzeiger had reported on Thursday that Germany was set to agree a revised deal with Switzerland that would involve higher rates of taxes than originally planned.

Switzerland's finance ministry said on Friday it wanted to further discuss the tax agreement with its cabinet and that it had asked for more clarity from Germany by the end of March so that the treaty can come into force from the start of April, 2013.

(Reporting by Katie Reid)