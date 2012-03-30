ZURICH, March 30 Switzerland has put forward new
proposals to Germany in a bid to secure a deal on taxing secret
offshore accounts, a spokesman for Switzerland's finance
ministry said on Friday.
Swiss newspaper TagesAnzeiger reported on Thursday that
Germany was set to agree a revised deal with Switzerland that
would involve higher rates of taxes than originally planned.
Switzerland's finance ministry said on Friday it wanted to
further discuss the tax agreement with its cabinet and that it
had asked for more clarity from Germany by the end of March so
that the treaty can come into force from the start of April,
2013.
