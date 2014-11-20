(Adds no comment on direct market intervention)
GENEVA Nov 20 The Swiss National Bank stands
ready to defend its cap on the franc by buying unlimited
quantities of euros or taking other, undisclosed steps, a
central bank board member said on Thursday.
The franc-euro exchange rate is hovering close to the 1.20
per euro floor set by the Swiss central bank in 2011, when the
currency's strength was squeezing exporters and threatening
deflation.
"The SNB will continue to enforce the minimum exchange rate
with the utmost determination," SNB board member Fritz Zurbruegg
told a business audience in Geneva according to prepared
remarks.
"To this end, it is prepared to purchase foreign exchange in
unlimited quantities and to take further measures immediately if
required."
Zurbruegg did not elaborate on what the further measures
could be, but the SNB has in the past said it would not shrink
from imposing negative interest rates on Swiss franc deposits to
deter people from pushing up the currency's value.
He declined to comment on any direct market intervention to
weaken the franc, which has breached 1.2010 several times this
week. The last time the SNB is known to have intervened was in
September 2012.
His remarks, delivered to a banking audience in Geneva, were
part of the SNB's strategy to defend the cap in the run-up to a
public vote on Nov. 30 on the bank's gold reserves.
Under the "Save our Swiss gold" proposal, the SNB would be
banned from selling any of its gold reserves and would have to
hold at least 20 percent of its assets in the metal, compared
with 7.8 percent last month.
Zurbruegg said the SNB has no plans to sell its gold
holdings, which the initiative's advocates fear. At 1,040
tonnes, the SNB has the seventh largest holding of the precious
metal in the world.
Zurbruegg urged voters to dismiss the proposal, calling it
harmful to the central bank's efforts to ensure price stability
in Switzerland.
"In practice, given today's balance sheet total and gold
price, the SNB would have to purchase around 70 billion Swiss
francs ($73 billion) worth of gold - around two-thirds of the
world's total annual gold production," Zurbruegg said.
A poll released on Thursday showed support has slipped to 38
percent, falling short of the majority backing it needs to
become law.
(1 US dollar = 0.9582 Swiss franc)
