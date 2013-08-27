ZURICH Aug 27 A Swiss parliamentary committee
backed Switzerland's buy of 22 Gripen fighter jets from Sweden's
Saab, clearing a major hurdle for the $3.4 billion
deal, Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger reported, citing unnamed
sources.
"The security committee voted in favour of the Gripen figher
jet purchase with 14 to 9 votes," Tages-Anzeiger said on its
website on Tuesday.
The security committee's secretary declined to comment on
the report ahead of a media briefing scheduled to begin at 1400
GMT.
The lower house of parliament will discuss the deal on
September 11. It is likely to follow the committee's
recommendation, but even if both houses of parliamant approve
the deal it can still be derailed by a popular referendum.
Switzerland, which hasn't fought an international war for
200 years, wants the Gripen jets to replace its aging Northrop
F-5 Tiger fighters, a move unpopular with some because it will
require cost cuts in other areas, such as education.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)