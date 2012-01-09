* Swiss franc briefly hits 4-mth high versus euro
* But 1.20 ceiling remains untested, speculative attack
unlikely
* SNB reiterates determination to maintain franc policy
By Neal Armstrong and Nia Williams
LONDON, Jan 9 Philipp Hildebrand's
resignation as Swiss National Bank chief is unlikely to prompt
an attack on the Swiss franc cap he was previously best know for
championing.
His likely successor, Thomas Jordan, is also a strong
advocate of the bank's policy of capping the franc against the
euro. The swift end to the scandal could even have repaired any
damage to the central bank's reputation.
Hildebrand's announcement he would step down over a
controversial currency trade made by his wife produced a
knee-jerk 35-point blip up in the franc to trade close to 1.2100
francs per euro.
It was the highest level in almost four months and was based
on speculation that the franc ceiling - imposed to keep the safe
haven currency from getting too strong - may be at risk.
But the franc later pared its gains and last stood close to
unchanged for the day around 1.2140 to the euro.
The franc has remained resolutely weaker than the 1.20
ceiling since the SNB shocked the markets and showed its
determination to prevent further appreciation of the currency at
all costs on Sept. 6. The currency had risen to record highs in
August as investors piled in as a protection against the euro
zone crisis.
Following Hildebrand's quitting, however, market
participants said a credible speculative attack on the 1.20
level was unlikely, with many traders having been badly bruised
by the 10 percent rise in the euro/Swiss rate on Sept. 6 alone.
"I don't think this will make any difference to SNB policy
per se. It's not going to lead to a serious challenge of the
Swiss franc ceiling or anything like that," said Simon Derrick,
head of currency research at Bank of New York Mellon.
"It may be slightly counterintuitive, but it says you have a
central bank you can trust and from that perspective it does
make the Swiss franc marginally more attractive. But in the
broader scheme of things we know the SNB is going to defend the
ceiling and this just adds to the credibility."
Traders say a recent slow appreciation of the franc has been
driven primarily by the broad-based sell-off in the euro at the
start of 2012 but that a follow-through move through the 1.2000
threshold looked remote.
Following Hildebrand's resignation, the SNB said the franc
cap policy would be pursued with utmost determination.
Latest Swiss data showed consumer prices continue to fall in
December - in part because the strong currency makes imports
cheaper - keeping up the risks to the Swiss economy and acting
as justification for the SNB's policy on the franc.
With SNB Vice Chairman Jordan taking over in the interim and
seen as the likely permanent successor to Hildebrand, markets
look to be reassured over a smooth transition in leadership and
a consistent exchange rate policy.
"Jordan has been as big a talker of the (euro/Swiss) floor
over time as Hildebrand, so there's no reason for him to change
policy," said Geoff Kendrick, currency strategist at Nomura.
(Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu. Editing by Jeremy
Gaunt.)