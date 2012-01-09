BERNE Jan 9 Swiss National Bank Chairman
Philipp Hildebrand is resigning with immediate effect after a
scandal over a controversial currency trade made by his wife,
the SNB said on Monday.
The SNB said in a brief statement that Hildebrand would
speak about his decision at 1415 GMT at a media briefing in
Berne and make available a number of unspecified documents.
Hildebrand's wife Kashya, a former hedge fund trader who now
runs a Zurich art gallery, bought 400,000 Swiss francs
($418,000) worth of dollars on Aug. 15, three weeks before her
husband oversaw steps to cap the rise of the franc.
Hildebrand last week rejected calls to step down, saying he
only learned of his wife's trade the following day, rejecting
claims by the Swiss magazine Weltwoche that he had personally
authorised the currency deal, which made a big profit.
($1 = 0.9564 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson)