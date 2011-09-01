BRIEF-Lafe Corp expects to report substantial loss for FY ended 31 Dec'16
* Expected to report a substantial loss for entire financial year ended 31 december 2016
* Current law targets only corporate, stock exchange representatives
* All individuals could be prosecuted under tougher law
* Measure must still be voted on by parliament
ZURICH, Sept 1 Switzerland wants to make insider trading a criminal offence for all individuals, toughening up the law in a bid to clean up its image as a financial centre.
Under the current rules, people and shareholders who come across market sensitive information by chance and use it to exploit the market or pass it on to another cannot be prosecuted.
Insider trading applies only to corporate board members, representatives of a listed company or those who work for the stock exchange.
By broadening the definition of insider trading Switzerland will strengthen the integrity and competitiveness of its financial centre, the Federal Department for Finance said.
Switzerland has worked hard in recent years to improve its image, seizing the assets of numerous deposed dictators and agreeing in 2009 to soften strict bank secrecy to help other countries catch tax cheats.
Last month it struck deals with Germany and Britain to tax money stashed by residents in Swiss accounts.
The revision to the Stock Exchange Act, which must still be approved by parliament, also gives Switzerland's financial regulator the power to suspend the voting rights and ban stock purchases of individuals it suspects of not fully disclosing their shareholdings. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
* Expected to report a substantial loss for entire financial year ended 31 december 2016
LONDON, Feb 10 Royal Bank of Scotland has rejected calls to beef up a 400 million pound ($502 million) scheme to reimburse customers who say they were mistreated by the bank's business restructuring division.
* Shares up 1.6 pct in after-hours trading (Adds details, share movement)