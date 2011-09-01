* Current law targets only corporate, stock exchange representatives

* All individuals could be prosecuted under tougher law

* Measure must still be voted on by parliament

ZURICH, Sept 1 Switzerland wants to make insider trading a criminal offence for all individuals, toughening up the law in a bid to clean up its image as a financial centre.

Under the current rules, people and shareholders who come across market sensitive information by chance and use it to exploit the market or pass it on to another cannot be prosecuted.

Insider trading applies only to corporate board members, representatives of a listed company or those who work for the stock exchange.

By broadening the definition of insider trading Switzerland will strengthen the integrity and competitiveness of its financial centre, the Federal Department for Finance said.

Switzerland has worked hard in recent years to improve its image, seizing the assets of numerous deposed dictators and agreeing in 2009 to soften strict bank secrecy to help other countries catch tax cheats.

Last month it struck deals with Germany and Britain to tax money stashed by residents in Swiss accounts.

The revision to the Stock Exchange Act, which must still be approved by parliament, also gives Switzerland's financial regulator the power to suspend the voting rights and ban stock purchases of individuals it suspects of not fully disclosing their shareholdings. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)